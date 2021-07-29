Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in South State by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in South State by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

