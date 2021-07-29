Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Decreased by William Blair

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

