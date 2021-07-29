Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.
HON opened at $230.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.41. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
