Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Honeywell International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON opened at $230.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.41. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.