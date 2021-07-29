Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Boosted by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21. Mattel has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $22,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

