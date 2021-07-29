Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

