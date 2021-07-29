Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HBT Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 178,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

