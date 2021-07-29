Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Masimo Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.