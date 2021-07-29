Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

HXL opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

