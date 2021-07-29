Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of RS opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.