Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

