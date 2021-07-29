Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.