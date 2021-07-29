Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coty Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Coty stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 6,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247,456. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

