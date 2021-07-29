Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MorphoSys AG Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOR. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

MOR opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

