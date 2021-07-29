Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Truist boosted their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

WING stock opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

