Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Foods Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.