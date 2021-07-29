Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

