Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.24 ($119.10).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €103.95 ($122.29) on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 102.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

