PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.600 EPS.

PTC stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

