ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $59,157.87 and $71.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00395128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.64 or 0.01134321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 185,439,751 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

