Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.62. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

