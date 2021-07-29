Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 1,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 462,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Prothena by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

