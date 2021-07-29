Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

