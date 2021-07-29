ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Stake Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,795 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Financials comprises about 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $38,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of UYG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.40. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

