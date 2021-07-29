Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,140 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 39.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $8,488,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 688,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 20,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

