Procore Technologies (PCOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.67. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $100.41.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.