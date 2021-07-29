PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 25.6% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $414,508.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002246 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000136 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,826,971,685 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

