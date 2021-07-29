Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $118,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,749,000 after acquiring an additional 738,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

