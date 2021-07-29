Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,429 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $173,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 11,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.61 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.