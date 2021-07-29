Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 123,184 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 123,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $125,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,228,000 after purchasing an additional 831,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $181,811,000 after purchasing an additional 446,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.