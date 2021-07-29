Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $156,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 58.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,263,000 after purchasing an additional 452,637 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,816.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 128,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 121,482 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 171,354 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

