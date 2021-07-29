Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $217,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

