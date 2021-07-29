Primo Water (PRMW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $2,289,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,752.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

