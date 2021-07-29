Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,112 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Discovery worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Discovery by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,804,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,587,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

