Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

