Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

