Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

