Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

