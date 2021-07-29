Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 229,366 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 696.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

