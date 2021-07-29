Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

