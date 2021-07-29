Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 224.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

Shares of A traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,735. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

