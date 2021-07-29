Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.48. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

