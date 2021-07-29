Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,587 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $131.92. 22,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,199. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.49.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

