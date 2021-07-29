Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086,811. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

