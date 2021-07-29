Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,724. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

