Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,363,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 89,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

