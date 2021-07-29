Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $143,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $198.29. 16,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

