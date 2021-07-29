Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.22. 26,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,144. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -332.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

