Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,221 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ecolab by 55.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 309,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 86.7% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,615.6% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.38. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.80. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

