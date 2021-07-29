PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $163.35 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

