PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $244.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

